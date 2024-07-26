Budget Session 2024 Parliament Updates | Discussion on Airlines, Their Functioning in Lok Sabha

Private Member Bill of CPI (M)'s Dr John Brittas Defeated After Drama In Rajya Sabha

A private member Bill brought by CPI (M) member Dr John Brittas was defeated in the Rajya Sabha. But before the Bill, which was about confining the role of Governors strictly within the bounds of the Indian Constitution, was defeated, interesting scenes were witnessed in the Upper House of the Parliament. The BJP MPs pushed the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh to call a vote in their favour. Then, a division takes place and the Bill is defeated and now allowed to be introduced.

During the Voice Vote, a few Ayes and one No were heard in the Upper House. The BJP MPs protested against this. The Chair asks Brittas to defend his Bill. However, one BJP MP opposed it. There is a heated exchange between Brittas and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Then again a Voice Vote is taken. This time, Ayes and Noes are heard in equal force. The Deputy Chairman says 'Ayes' have it. BJP MPs protested once again. The Deputy Chairman said a division is needed but again this is too opposed by the BJP MPs. Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that the Harivansh mistakenly said that Ayes have it and if he says Noes have it, there will be no need for division of votes.

A Voice Vote is once again held and the Deputy Chairman suggested that a Division should take place. RJD MP Prof Manoj Jha requested the Chair to follow the procedure. First voting through the Voting Machine happened which showed that Ayes - 11 and Noes 54. Then slips of paper are distributed and the results (subject to correction) showed - Ayes 21, Noes - 56. The Bill is eventually defeated.