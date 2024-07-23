ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ignores Interests Of Youth, Farmer': SP President Akhilesh Yadav Slams Union Budget 2024

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, claiming that it has ignored the interests of the youth and farmers. Speaking to reporters after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament, Yadav linked her announcements of several development measures for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to the BJP's political compulsion to "save" its government and asked if there was anything for Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

Andhra's ruling TDP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) are crucial BJP allies in the government and have been pushing for financial assistance to their states. Yadav said Uttar Pradesh has given the country its prime minister, claiming that the state's farmers have received nothing despite the government's earlier promises of doubling their income.

The state has no "mandi" for farmers, and the budget's announcement for the highway from Buxar in Bihar should have included extension to Purvanchal Expressway, he said. Yadav played down the announcement of internship for the youth, saying they want permanent jobs and not short-term measures.