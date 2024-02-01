Budget 2024: What is in it for the middle class?

New Delhi: With an aim to woo the middle class of the society ahead of the forthcoming general election, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Centre will launch a scheme to help those living in rented accommodations or slums to acquire a house. “Our Government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class “living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies” to buy or build their own houses,” Sitharaman said while presenting the government’s interim budget 2024.

The Union Finance Minister also announced building 2 crore more houses for the rural poor in the next five years under the continuing PM Awas Yojana (Grameen). Making a sharp increase in the budgetary allocation in the urban development sector for 2024-25 upto Rs 77524 crore, Sitharaman said that allocation for PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been increased upto Rs 80671 crore in 2024-25 BE from Rs 79590 crore in 2023-24 BE.

Presenting a vote on account for 2024-25, also called interim budget for the period till the new government comes into office after general elections, Sitharaman said despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses. "Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families," she said.

It is worth mentioning that the revised estimate for urban sector in 2023-24 was Rs 69271 crore. The housing and urban development ministry had earlier received a budget estimate Rs 76432 crore in 2023-24. Talking to ETV Bharat on the interim budget, urban affairs expert KK Pandey said that the budget emphasises government's intention for an inclusive growth in urban sector.

"The announcement made by Union Finance Minister only replicate the government's long term coal to consolidate the urban sector," he said. Pandey further said that the central government with such budgets announcement also emphasises its “vision for 2047”.