'Centre's Approach Is All-Round, All-Inclusive and All-Pervasive:' Sitharaman in Budget 2024 address

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

Centre's Approach to Development Is "All-Round, All-Inclusive and All-Pervasive": FM

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre believes that the three pillars of "democracy, demography, and diversity" will ensure that every Indian's dream gets fulfilled. Adding to this, she said that as a young country, India has high hopes for an optimistic future.

New Delhi: Hailing the BJP-led government and its policies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the centre's approach to development is "all-round, all-inclusive and all-pervasive" ('sarvangin', 'sarvasparshi' and 'sarvasamaveshi'). She also said that the Centre believes three pillars of "democracy, demography, and diversity" can contribute towards fulfilling aspirations of people.

Sitharaman said Indian economy has seen a significant positive transition over the past ten years and added that the following five years will ensure 'unprecedented development.' She added, "Trinity of democracy, demography and diversity can help fulfill the aspirations of every Indian. The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism."

She further said that India as a young country has high aspirations and confidence for a bright future. "We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," she added.

The Finanace Minister continued, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of the notion that we must concentrate on the four main castes: the annadata (farmers), gareeb (poor), mahilayein (women), and yuva (youth)." The minister added, "Our top priority is their needs, aspirations, and welfare. The Interim Budget is centered around four key areas."

Before the Interim Budget was presented in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the cabinet meeting. The Finance Minister's sixth and last budget of the Modi government's second term was unveiled today.

The new government that will come to power after the Lok Sabha elections will propose a complete budget. On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a combined session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to kick off the Budget Session of Parliament.

