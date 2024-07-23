ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces 100 'Haats', Transit Oriented Development For 14 Cities

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced plans for developing cities as 'growth hubs' and 'Transit Oriented Development' initiative for 14 cities with a population of more than 30 lakh.

This apart, the Budget envisions better business environment and facilities for the street vendors in urban areas wherein Indian Street Market will be set up under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman announced a new scheme to support the development of 100 weekly ‘haats’ or street food hubs in select cities for the next five years. This scheme, which has been introduced on the success of the PM Svanidhi Scheme, aims at bringing in a transformative change in the lives of the street vendors by providing spaces for businesses.

Street vendors comprise those selling fruits, vegetables, cooked food, garments and other items on the roads. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs provides an assistance of Rs 10,000 as working capital loan to street vendors in urban areas to start their own businesses.