INDIA bloc on Budget 2024: 'Disappointing, meant to woo people ahead of LS polls'

New Delhi : The INDIA bloc leaders took a jibe at the Budget 2024, calling it disappointing and full of rhetoric but zero in delivery. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the interim budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman as nothing but one which is meant to woo people ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections. He raised questions whether there was anything in this budget to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed persons.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget and not very much came out of it. "As usual a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation...She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly," he said.

Tharoor further said that the FM talked about a number of things which are couched in vague language like 'confidence' and 'hope' and so on but when it comes to hard figures, very few figures available. "This is going to be a very disappointing speech in terms of being couched entirely in generalities and without enough substance nor any willingness to address the specific problems of the economy," he said.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal strongly criticised the budget, saying, "This is a disappointing budget. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country but there is nothing about it in the budget... It is a disappointing budget for the common people."

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah said, "The actual budget will come in July. We hope that people will benefit, tourism will increase, industries will also grow and the nation will progress..."

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that the Finance Minister took a long time to hail praises but delivery was zero. "They are going to present a white paper on the previous government... Nothing much has happened in the last 10 years. The people of the country are already disappointed. Moreover, you realise that performance incentives are given to the bridge companies, and not going to the deserving ones," Dayanidhi Maran said.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "This budget was hollow. There was nothing for the youth, women, farmers... I saw arrogance when they said that they would present the Budget in July. You cannot take any election for granted."

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran termed it as unfortunate that the finance minister is talking about the achievements of the last ten years. "It is a temporary budget. Even then it is not giving any vision... The unemployment position in the country is alarming and nothing is mentioned about this... It is only an eloquent speech made by the finance minister," he said.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram called the interim budget as a mere administrative exercise to ensure that the government of India has the requisite funds to carry on its normal business until the new parliament is constituted and a new government is formed. "And that's what they have done, except for making their obligatory self-congratulatory, self-praise phrases, nothing else is there and nothing should have been there, and rightly so. Nothing is there," said Karti Chidambaram.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a statement, said that this interim budget totally exposes the hollowness of the bombastic claims of the Modi propaganda machine on `real social justice’. It further said that "despite the tall claims made by the Finance Minister about the state of India’s economy, the interim Union Budget for 2024-25 reveals the vicious face of the Modi government’s conception of ‘development’ which is designed to make the rich richer and the poor poorer."