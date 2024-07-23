Union Budget 2024: Stock Market Experts Decipher Changes And Impact; Tax Slabs Revised | All Updates

Budget 2024 | Customs Duty Slashed On Gold, Silver, Mobile Phones; Jewellery Stocks Surge; Gold Futures Tumble

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed reduction in basic customs duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent and platinum to 6.4 per cent. In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, she also proposed reduction of basic customs duty on mobile phones, mobile charger to 15 per cent. She also made a provision for exemption of customs duty on 25 critical minerals.

The minister announced removal of basic customs duty on ferronickel, blister copper, while increasing the same to 15 per cent from 10 per cent on specified telecom equipment. The reduction in basic customs duty of gold, silver and platinum has been a long pending demand of the gems and jewellery industry. Sitharaman also proposed reduction in basic customs duty on certain brood stocks, shrimps and fish feed to 5 per cent.

On the other hand, she said the government will raise customs duty on ammonium nitrate to 10 per cent and 25 per cent on non-biodegradable plastics. She also said e-commerce export hubs will be set up in PPP (public private partnership) mode to enable MSMEs sell their products. Traditional artisans will sell products in international markets, she said. She also proposed expanding the list of exempted capital goods used in manufacturing of solar cells and panels.

Jewellery stocks surge after govt cuts basic custom duty on gold, silver: Shares of gold and jewellery retailers surged on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will reduce the basic customs duty on the yellow metal and silver to 6 per cent. On the BSE, the stock of Senco Gold zoomed 6.16 per cent to trade at Rs 1,000.80 apiece, Rajesh Exports surged 5.49 per cent to Rs 313.90 and PC Jeweller jumped 5 per cent to trade at Rs 74.16 -- also its upper circuit limit. In addition, shares of Titan Company climbed 3.66 per cent to Rs 3,371.65 per piece, Tribhovandas Bhimhji Zaveri rose 2.79 per cent to Rs 140.20, and Kalyan Jewellers India gained 1.54 per cent to Rs 537.05 apiece on the bourse.

Gold futures tumble 5 pc after govt hikes STT on F&O

Gold prices plummeted by 5 per cent or Rs 3,702 to Rs 69,016 per 10 grams in futures trade on Tuesday after the government proposed to hike the securities transaction tax on futures and options trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery plunged Rs 3,702 or 5.09 per cent to Rs 69,016 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,397 lots. Silver prices also tumbled more than 5 per cent in futures. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery declined by Rs 4,704 or 5.27 per cent to Rs 84,499 per kg in a business turnover of 25,350 lots.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Tuesday proposed to increase the rate of securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) trade to discourage retail investors' participation in the risky instrument. "It is proposed to increase the rates of STT on the sale of an option in securities from 0.0625 per cent to 0.1 per cent of the option premium, and on sale of a futures in securities from 0.0125 per cent to 0.02 per cent of the price at which such futures are traded," she said in the Union Budget speech for FY2024-25. (With PTI inputs)