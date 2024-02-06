Budget Session 2024: Parliament's Budget session to be extended by a day: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Union Minister Arjun Munda had moved to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Andhra Pradesh, following which a discussion took place on it.

Here are the latest updates from today's proceedings.

8.38 PM

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till Wednesday, February 7 till 11 AM.

7.40 PM

The Lok Sabha passed the The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote. Following the passage of the Bill, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House of the Parliament till 11 AM on February 7.

6.59 PM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday announced that the Parliament's Budget session will be extended by a day till Saturday, February 10.

6.35 PM

Dr DNV Senthilkumar S, DMK MP from Dharmapuri constituency in the Lok Sabha said he is supporting The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

6.28 PM

Samir Oraon, BJP member from Jharkhand in the Rajya Sabha, said the Prime Minister made houses for the tribals under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address .

5.58 PM

Dinesh Sharma, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, supported the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Abdul Wahab, IUML member from Kerala, opposed the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. "Last 10 years a lot of promises were there (made). One promise he has fulfilled of Lord Ram idol consecration at Ayodhya," Abdul Wahab said.

5.44 PM

Unions Ministers Virendra Kumar and Arjun Munda moved the The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. Congress member Dr Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib from Punjab is speaking on the Bill.

5.37 PM

Lok Sabha passed The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 on Tuesday.

5.26 PM

Mamata Mohanta, BJD member from Odisha, said Odisha is part of India's development. Hishey Lachungpa, SDF member from Sikkim, spoke on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Rajya Sabha. He spoke in Nepali in the Upper House.

5.00 PM

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar scolds Congress member from Karnataka Syed Naseer Hussain, who tried to intervene, while former Prime Minister H D Devegowda was speaking in the Upper House of the Karnataka.

4.52 PM

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka H D Devegowda said that he supports the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Devegowda, a former Prime Minister, lashed out at the 'Guarantees' of the Karnataka government. "I never did it, though I was in 10 months. Prime Minister's guarantees are different," quipped 91-year-old H D Devegowda.

4.44 PM

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked TMC member Dola Sen to "substantiate serious allegations which you have levelled this evening".

4.40 PM

Dola Sen, AITC member from West Bengal spoke on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha saying she is sad that the President was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

4.34 PM

Rajya Sabha passes The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 by a voice vote.

4.33 PM

Students and candidates will not be under the purview of the proposed law to check malpractices in examinations, Union minister Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Tuesday as the house took up a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. The bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore was introduced in the house on Monday.

"We have not kept student or candidate under the purview of this law," Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, said, intervening in the debate. Satya Pal Singh, former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, said when he was the HRD minister he got to closely see the malpractices in the PhDs which was a mandatory requirement for being recruited as assistant professors.

4.22 PM

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav in the Rajya Sabha said after the Narendra Modi government was formed a separate 'Jal' (Water) Ministry was formed.

4.17 PM

As many as 701 cases of sedition and offences against the State were registered from 2018 to 2022 and 5,023 cases were lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022. Similarly, in cases registered under the UAPA, the number has gone up from 814 in 2021 to 1005 in 2022, he said in a written reply to a question.

4.04 PM

TMC Rajya Sabha member Jawahar Sircar opposes the The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 and raises questions on the decriminalisation of offences by industries which are polluting key rives in the country.

3.53 PM

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved a Bill aimed at providing reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. The government stressed that significant changes have occurred in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, responded to a brief debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024, highlighting the positive impact of the development initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region. Currently, there is no provision for OBC reservation in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill's objective was to introduce reservations for OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning the local body laws with the constitutional provisions. Rai stated that this would ensure justice for the OBC citizens of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in 75 years of independence.