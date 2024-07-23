ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2024: CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Disappointment, Says 'Ignored Telangana, NDA Govt Biased Against State'

Hyderabad: Stating that the Union Budget has completely ignored Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was not just discriminating against the state but exhibited "bias".

Reddy, who came down heavily on the NDA government, described the Union Budget as "kursi bachao budget (budget to save chair)" as it sought to please NDA partners TDP and JD(U). NDA means "Naidu-Nitish Dependent Alliance", he said, addressing a press conference to respond to the budget presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The CM also demanded that Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is the state BJP president, quit his post over the "injustice" done to the state. Revanth Reddy said that after assuming power, he as CM had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the state and even referred to him as elder brother as his government intended to maintain cordial relations with the Centre.

The state government had submitted several requests for funds for development projects to the Centre, he said and added that the eight Congress Lok Sabha members from Telangana would protest over the "raw deal" given to the state in the budget. The Centre's "discrimination" of Telangana would be debated in the legislative assembly on Wednesday and a resolution would be passed on the issue, he said.