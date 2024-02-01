'Roadmap to achieve PM Modi's Developed India': Union Ministers, BJP on Budget 2024

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Union Ministers hailed the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a forward-looking and development-oriented budget showcasing fiscal prudence, continuity and runway for reform while aiming at taking India to a five trillion economy.

Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the budget has illuminated the milestone that the Modi government has accomplished over the past 10 years. In a post on X, he said, "The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal. On the very foundation of these feats, the magnificent edifice of a Viksit Bharat is being built. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for leading the nation through this journey of excellence and to FM".

Also hailing the budget, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said that India is going to achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047". He said, "This is an encouraging budget. We are fully confident that we will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Finance Minister's Budget is aimed to strengthen India's economic sector, in line with PM Modi's resolve to make India the third largest economy of the world... This is a budget to speed up country's development and increase employment.

On the other hand, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a post on X, said that the budget reflected fiscal prudence, continuity and runway for reform. He congratulated Sitharaman on putting forth an aspirational and ambitious budget for India. "Continued priority to capex, expansion of targeted social schemes, along with programs to achieve India’s net zero targets — this is, indeed, a well-rounded budget that will fuel our 2047 roadmap. Onwards to Reform, Perform and Transform! #ViksitBharatBudget," he said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar described this budget as an excellent summary of the qualitative and quantitative transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years. Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said that this is an interim budget but a perfect way forward to take India to a five trillion economy as well as a fully developed by 2047.

According to Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh, all four of the pillars - farmers, youth, the impoverished, and women necessary for establishing "Viksit Bharat" - were covered by this budget". He said, "Accepting 2 crore more homes under the PM Awas Yojana and allocating 3 crore for "lakhpati didi" self-help groups are just two examples of the numerous schemes that demonstrate how, while welfare programs are in place, other spending plans, such as the approval of three railway corridors and other infrastructure development projects, are also in place."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said that this budget is going to prove a stepping stone towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. He also hailed the announcement of 'Jai Anusandhan' scheme for which Rs 1 crore has been announced as a corpus fund. He said, "Whichever private entity would opt for a loan, they will get an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India's new generation." He continued, "National Education Policy has been implemented. Innovation has taken the form of a revolution".

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "... Today there is development at every level...Through this budget, it has become clear that India will become a strong developed country by 2047.