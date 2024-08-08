Buddha Dhamma Survived For 2,500 Years, Need To Evolve With Challenging Times: 8th Chokyong Palga Rinpoche

New Delhi: The 8th Chokyong Palga Rinpoche from Ladakh on Wednesday, said that the Buddha Dhamma that had survived for 2,500 years needed to evolve with the challenging times now to remain relevant.

Though it had spread from India, the Dhamma adapted to the local culture of the nations, Palga Rinpoche said. He also advised the young scholars to spread the message of the Buddha and the Great Masters of peace, harmony and love in these troubled times. He was present as the Guest of Honour at the 2nd International Conference for Young Buddhist Scholars on Buddha Dhamma and its application in Education, Scientific Research, Healthcare, and Well-Being in New Delhi,

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) organised the conference with support from the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, and the Ambedkar International Centre under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. There were 15 papers presented by young academicians and researchers from seven countries, including India.

The Academic Papers were on Buddha Dhamma and mental well-being, the application of Dhamma education in school, Jataka Tales and their relevance, and the transformation of Cambodian society after years of destruction by Khmer Rouge, among others.

Denouncing the spread of religious fundamentalism the world over, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, said it had become a challenge to talk of compassion, kindness, peace, truth and harmony when there was painful destruction all around. Dr Joshi questioned the direction the world was moving towards and said that any belief or religious fundamentalism does not have a place in society. "We need to save the world with Dhamma, we are blessed to be in these times to shoulder this responsibility," he added.

The Secretary General of IBC, Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden said, "As in many countries around the world, our universities too should start separate departments to study the linkages between Buddha Dhamma and science."

Supadcha Srisook, a PhD research scholar from Thailand explained how in Thailand, there was a project from the Ministry of Education about the relationship between the house, temple, and school.

Ven. Morm Savonn, a PhD Research Scholar at Delhi University from Cambodia in his paper mentioned that monks are highly valued members of the public. "Buddhism has contributed significantly to Cambodia's societal well-being and is a component of the social order's development," added Savonn. Members of the diplomatic community from Thailand, Bhutan, Cambodia and the Republic of Korea also attended it.