BTC Eyes Cross-Border Tourism Circuit With Bhutan to Boost Development In Assam's Bodoland

Kokrajhar (Assam): The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam is all set to leverage the tourism potential of the region by setting up a cross-border tourism circuit that will bring neighbouring Bhutan along with Sikkim and other Northeastern States together.

For this purpose, the BTC administration has also allocated Rs 28 crore to set up the circuit at Srirampur along the Assam-West Bengal Border.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTC, said that the railway connectivity with Bhutan and the upcoming airports in Bhutan adjacent to BTC areas will also strengthen the tourism circuit of the region.

“We will soon have railway connectivity between Assam and Bhutan, besides construction of airports in Bhutan adjacent to the Assam-Bhutan border. We will set up a tourism circuit at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district for which we have also finalised land,” said Boro.

According to Boro, if all the State governments set up their tourism offices at strategically-important Srirampur, there will be a huge inflow of tourists.

The BTC administration celebrated the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Accord signed with the Government of India, Government of Assam, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), and United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) on Monday (January 27).

The Bodo accord was signed after a decade-long negotiation for a comprehensive and full-fledged solution to the demands of the Bodo community in Assam while keeping intact the territorial integrity of the State.

Notably, tripartite agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003 leading to the creation of Bodoland Autonomous and Bodoland Territorial Councils under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution for Bodo-inhabited areas in Assam.

However, ABSU and its associated organisations along with various factions of NDFB continued with the demand for separate Statehood.

“Following our continued agitation and legitimate demands, the government signed the Bodo accord in New Delhi in 2020 to bring an overall development of the Bodoland region,” said Boro.

The BTC administration had also launched the Bodoland happiness mission, to bring all 26 communities living in Bodoland together, and bridge the communication gap between the affected communities.

“In March this year, we will publish a government vision document highlighting the vision of several communities living in Bodoland concerning their language, customs and other issues,” said Boro.

Objectives of Bodo Accord