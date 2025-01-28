BTC Eyes Cross-Border Tourism Circuit With Bhutan to Boost Development In Assam's Bodoland

Kokrajhar (Assam): The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam is all set to leverage the tourism potential of the region by setting up a cross-border tourism circuit that will bring neighbouring Bhutan along with Sikkim and other Northeastern States together.
For this purpose, the BTC administration has also allocated Rs 28 crore to set up the circuit at Srirampur along the Assam-West Bengal Border.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTC, said that the railway connectivity with Bhutan and the upcoming airports in Bhutan adjacent to BTC areas will also strengthen the tourism circuit of the region.
“We will soon have railway connectivity between Assam and Bhutan, besides construction of airports in Bhutan adjacent to the Assam-Bhutan border. We will set up a tourism circuit at Srirampur in Kokrajhar district for which we have also finalised land,” said Boro.
According to Boro, if all the State governments set up their tourism offices at strategically-important Srirampur, there will be a huge inflow of tourists.
The BTC administration celebrated the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Accord signed with the Government of India, Government of Assam, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), and United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) on Monday (January 27).
The Bodo accord was signed after a decade-long negotiation for a comprehensive and full-fledged solution to the demands of the Bodo community in Assam while keeping intact the territorial integrity of the State.
Notably, tripartite agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003 leading to the creation of Bodoland Autonomous and Bodoland Territorial Councils under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution for Bodo-inhabited areas in Assam.
However, ABSU and its associated organisations along with various factions of NDFB continued with the demand for separate Statehood.
“Following our continued agitation and legitimate demands, the government signed the Bodo accord in New Delhi in 2020 to bring an overall development of the Bodoland region,” said Boro.
The BTC administration had also launched the Bodoland happiness mission, to bring all 26 communities living in Bodoland together, and bridge the communication gap between the affected communities.
“In March this year, we will publish a government vision document highlighting the vision of several communities living in Bodoland concerning their language, customs and other issues,” said Boro.
Objectives of Bodo Accord
Although two previous accords were signed between the government of India, Assam government and different Bodo organisations, the Bodos allegedly felt deprived which led to the signing of the third accord in 2020.
The accord aimed to augment BTC's area and powers and streamline its functioning; address issues relating to Bodos residing outside BTAD; promote and protect social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities of Bodos; provide legislative safeguards for land rights of tribals; ensure accelerated development of tribal areas; and rehabilitate members of NDFB factions.
As far as financial power is concerned, amendments to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution have been initiated as per the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 to improve the financial resources and administrative powers of BTC. The Constitution Amendment Bill was introduced in the Parliament in January, 2019.
“Once the 125th Constitution bill is passed in the parliament, there will be direct funding from the Centre to the sixth scheduled administrative areas,” said Boro.
Along with Assam, states like Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have Sixth Schedule areas.
Territorial Council Needs Major Investment
When the Bodo Accord was signed in 2020, the Central government allocated a one-time financial package of Rs 1500 crore for five years. Besides this, the BTC has received funds from the Centre for various development projects. The State government, on the other hand, also allocated funds to the BTC for the Special Plan for Development (SOPD) across 40 departments in the territorial council.
“However, we need more funds to take the projects forward. We need major industries to invest in the BTC areas,” said Boro asserting that his department is ready to provide land for investment. “We can’t provide incentives to the industries. But we will provide them land,” said Boro.
Can Sixth Schedule Resolve All Ethnic Conflict
“Political will is necessary to resolve any conflict. However, the sixth schedule is an arrangement if we fight for land and identity,” said Boro.
Along with Bodoland Territorial Council, there are two more territorial councils in Assam including Dima Hasao Autonomous District Council and Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council.
According to Boro, except for a few issues related to constitutional amendments, his administration is trying to resolve all issues. “Excluding some Constitutional issues, we are trying to resolve all issues,” said Boiro referring to the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) raised by different communities living in the BTC areas.