'Won't Have Successor Till My Last Breath': BSP Supremo Mayawati Removes Nephew Akash Anand From Party Posts

Lucknow: National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati on Sunday removed nephew Akash Anand from all posts while elevating her brother Anand Kumar as the party's National Vice President and National Coordinator.

Announcing the decision at the marathon meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday, the BSP supremo said that nobody would be her successor till she was alive. She also appointed Rajya Sabha MP Ram Ji Gautam as the National Coordinator apart from Anand Kumar.

BSP leaders during party meeting in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

Akash's Father-in-law Held Responsible

While announcing the sacking of nephew Akash from the party posts, Mayawati held Akash's father-in-law and her close friend, Ashok Siddharth responsible for “ruining” Akash Anand's political career.

The BSP supremo accused Ashok Siddharth, whom she expelled from the party days ago, of weakening the party by dividing it into two factions in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati while entrusting her younger brother Anand Kumar with the responsibility of national coordinator, a post he will now share with MP Ram Ji Gautam.

“Even now Anand handles all the party work during my Lucknow and outside tours, and has never disappointed me in any matter. He has not caused any harm to the party and the movement till now. I am again handing over a big responsibility to Anand Kumar. He is the national vice president. In my absence and under my guidance, he will look after the entire paper work of the party, especially the party's income tax and court related work. He also manages my election tours during elections across the country,” Mayawati said.

Targets SP

The BSP supremo also took a jibe at the Akhilesh Yadav led SP over the party's defeat in UP's Milkipur assembly by-election despite BSP's decision not to contest the by-election. "Whom will SP hold responsible for this, because in the last by-election, SP had spread false propaganda of holding BSP responsible for the party's defeat, while overall SP and BJP are two sides of the same coin," she said.

Mayawati held a meeting with officials from across the country at the party headquarters in Lucknow and took feedback from the officials regarding the task given in the last meeting. In the meeting, emphasis was laid on increasing the mass base of the organization. Presidents of various states were also present at the meeting. However, Mayawati's nephew Akash was conspicuous with his absence which led to speculations in political circles.