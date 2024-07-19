BSP Supremo Mayawati Criticises Yogi Adityanath's Decision On Nameplates For Kanwar Yatra

New Delhi: The National President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, recently took to her social media account X and posted a tweet on the order of the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government's decision regarding the nameplates. She wrote, "The order by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to the traders of Kawand Marg to prominently write the full name of the owner and staff on their shops and also to ban the sale of meat for electoral gains is completely unconstitutional."

Further, she wrote, "This kind of economic boycott by the people belonging to a particular region is highly condemnable." BJP leader & former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma however said that this was a welcome step to increase communal harmony.

"This is a welcome step and the government has issued this order to increase mutual harmony among people... About 40-50% of people write their owner's name below the shop, I think that this is a better effort under the sense of respect and protection of religious faith given in the constitutional system... Hindus and Muslims should walk together, people drink water if Muslims offer water in Ramleela, and Hindus welcome them on Eid, there is no objection to this but the rules of fasts, festivals, and Kanwar Yatra should not be violated... With this intention, this decision is a welcome step," Dinesh Sharma said.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh state government announced several measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which commences on July 22. CM Yogi Adityanath mandated that the food and beverage shops along the Kanwar routes should display the name and identity of the operator or owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrim faith. He also said that action would be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police had urged all the eateries along the Kanwar route to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of the order was not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

DIG Saharanpur Ajay Kumar Sahni said, ''Instances have come to light earlier that Kanwarias had arguments over the rate list for food at hotels and dhabas. Due to this, there have been instances where non-vegetarian food is available at some hotel/dhaba or a person from some other community has opened a dhaba or a hotel under some other name and this has led to issues. In the wake of that, it was decided that the name of the owner of the hotel/dhaba or shop should be written clearly on the boards, along with the rate list and name of the worker, to avoid any issues. Talks had been held with everyone, and all hotels/ dhabas have agreed to it. This has been decided for our Kanwar route."