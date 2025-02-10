ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati's BSP Gets Decimated In Delhi Polls, Candidates Fail To Save Deposits

The dominance of Mayawati's BBSP is decreasing as seen in Delhi poll results ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with its vote percentage falling to a meagre 0.58%. The BSP candidates couldn’t save their deposits even as it contested 68 seats out of 70, underscoring their poor performance and casting doubt on the party's relevance in the national political landscape.

BSP Got Less Votes Than NOTA

Despite making tall claims before the election, Mayawati's party failed to reach a thousand votes, except for a few seats. The BSP also received fewer votes than the NOTA (None of The Above) option in more than 40 seats, even as the party’s total vote share was slightly above NOTA.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BSP secured 0.58 per cent of the votes in the recently concluded Delhi polls, which indicates that its performance is worse than Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM. Owaisi's party stood at number five in Delhi while BSP stood at number six.

Vote Percentage In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi poll results have caused a big upheaval in the politics of the state as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a major setback, with its top leaders, including its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, losing to a BJP candidate.

The saffron party has made a crucial comeback to Delhi after 27 years by getting a huge majority with 48 seats, while the AAP could win only 22 seats, down from 62 seats, which is disappointing for the party.