Mayawati's BSP Gets Decimated In Delhi Polls, Candidates Fail To Save Deposits

The BSP has failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with its vote percentage falling to a meagre 0.58%.

Mayawati's BSP Gets Decimated In Delhi Polls, Candidates Fail To Save Deposits
The dominance of Mayawati's BBSP is decreasing as seen in Delhi poll results (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 6:54 PM IST

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, with its vote percentage falling to a meagre 0.58%. The BSP candidates couldn’t save their deposits even as it contested 68 seats out of 70, underscoring their poor performance and casting doubt on the party's relevance in the national political landscape.

BSP Got Less Votes Than NOTA

Despite making tall claims before the election, Mayawati's party failed to reach a thousand votes, except for a few seats. The BSP also received fewer votes than the NOTA (None of The Above) option in more than 40 seats, even as the party’s total vote share was slightly above NOTA.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BSP secured 0.58 per cent of the votes in the recently concluded Delhi polls, which indicates that its performance is worse than Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM. Owaisi's party stood at number five in Delhi while BSP stood at number six.

Vote Percentage In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Delhi poll results have caused a big upheaval in the politics of the state as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a major setback, with its top leaders, including its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, losing to a BJP candidate.

The saffron party has made a crucial comeback to Delhi after 27 years by getting a huge majority with 48 seats, while the AAP could win only 22 seats, down from 62 seats, which is disappointing for the party.

Mayawati's BSP Gets Decimated In Delhi Polls, Candidates Fail To Save Deposits
Partywise vote percentage (ETV Bharat graphics)

Along with this, some more interesting figures also came out in the election results. AIMIM, which contested the elections in Delhi, performed slightly better than BSP, while the Communist Party of India and BSP got votes that were less than NOTA.

A total of 0.57% (55,066) of Delhi voters pressed the NOTA button, while BSP got 0.58% (53,738) of votes. CPI (M)'s vote share was only 0.01%.

BSP's Dominance Decreasing

The BSP not only failed to open its account in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 but could not even find its political ground in elections fought under the leadership of the party's national coordinator, Akash Anand. This indicates that the dominance of the party, which went out of power in Uttar Pradesh in 2012, is continuously ending.

This is being attributed to the absence of top BSP leaders from the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections and special hard work on the ground.

On the contrary, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi worked hard at the ground level in support of their candidates in the Mustafabad and Okhla assembly seats of Delhi.

ETV Bharat Logo

