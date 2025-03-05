ETV Bharat / bharat

BSP Leadership Rejig: Mayawati's Brother Anand Kumar Steps Down As Party's National Coordinator, Beniwal Given Charge

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Three days after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati appointed her brother and BSP's national vice-president Anand Kumar as the party's national coordinator, the latter stepped down from the role, a decision which has surprised many in the state political corridors.

On March 2, 2025, Anand Kumar and party's Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam were appointed as the national coordinators of BSP, while her nephew Akash Anand was removed from this post and the party.

However, Anand Kumar expressed his desire to continue in his existing role rather than taking on the new responsibility. Accepting his request, Mayawati reinstated him, entrusting the role of the party's national vice-president. Later, the BSP chief appointed Randhir Beniwal, a senior party leader from Saharanpur, as the new national coordinator, to share the responsibilities with Ramji Gautam and manage party's affairs across states.

Taking to X, Mayawati stated, "BSP national vice-president Anand Kumar, who has been working selflessly and with dedication for a long time, was recently made the party's national coordinator. But he has expressed his desire to handle charge of one post in the interest of the party. I respect his decision."

In such a situation, she said, Anand Kumar will continue to perform his responsibilities as before while being the BSP national vice-president. "In his place, Randhir Beniwal has been given the new responsibility of national coordinator. Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal, both, will directly handle the responsibilities of different states of the country. The party is hopeful that both of them will work with full honesty and integrity," the BSP chief said.