BSP Leader K Armstrong's Body Buried at Pottur After Madras High Court Grants Permission

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

The body of BSP Tamil Nadu President K Armstrong was buried at Pottur in Tiruvallur district after the Madras High Court granted permission. Armstrong was brutally murdered by an eight-member gang on July 5.

BSP Leader K Armstrong's Body Buried at Pottur After Madras High Court Grants Permission
Collage: Deceased BSP leader K Armstrong and Madras High Court (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: The body of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong was buried at Pottur in the Tiruvallur district after the Madras High Court gave permission for it.

Armstrong was murdered by an eight-member gang on July 5 near his residence in Chennai. A petition was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of his wife Porkodi seeking permission to bury Armstrong's body at the BSP office in Perampur.

This urgent case was heard by Madras High Court Judge Bhavani Subparayan. During the hearing, a strong objection was raised by the Greater Chennai Corporation against Porkodi's demand.

"Since the BSP office is located in the area of ​​16 feet road and it is a residential area, his body should not be allowed to be buried there," argued the counsel representing the Chennai civic body.

Initially, the hearing was adjoined till 2:15 pm. Once the hearing began after 2.15 PM, Additional Chief Advocate Ravindran, who appeared for the Tamil Nadu government, filed copies of the orders giving necessary permission to bury Armstrong's body in Pottur in Tiruvallur district at a place owned by his relative. He also presented a copy of a resolution that was passed in the village panchayat.

After the petitioner's lawyer accepted this, the Judge permitted to bury Armstrong's body in Pottur and ordered the police to provide necessary security.

The judge concluded the case by instructing the lawyers of the petitioners to conduct a peaceful funeral for Armstrong. BSP supremo Mayawati paid tributes to the deceased leader.

