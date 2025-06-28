BSP Head Mayawati Slams Union Government For Not Implementing Constitution Honestly

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party's national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, while addressing a press conference at the party office on Saturday in Lucknow, attacked Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress fiercely. She said that the BJP and Congress should leave their narrow mindset and rise above it and help the people.

Mayawati said that Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has given a humanitarian constitution for the welfare of all. "The NDA government has never allowed Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's constitution to be implemented honestly. The central government has made many changes in the constitution from time to time. Which the Bahujan Samaj Party strongly condemns," said Mayawati.

Moreover, she said that for a long time, such tricks have been going on between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party to divert people's attention to hide their character and face. Congress and the BJP are in cahoots with others in the policy of changing the constitution.

Mayawati warned the parties that if the tampering with the basic spirit of the constitution is not stopped, the Bahujan Samaj Party will hit the streets across the country. "We will not let the constitution of the country face such situations time and again."

"If such a series of incidents continues, we all will have to come forward. We get to hear many things about many castes of the country. Conflict on the basis of caste is wrong. All political parties should work by taking them into confidence," she added.

Mayawati feels that their party has to raise the voices of people who are being oppressed in the country now.

Seeking clarification from the Election Commission of India, Mayawati demanded transparency from the ECI to the suggestions given by different political parties.

Furthermore, she said that it is not right to spoil brotherhood for one's own political interest. Therefore, all political parties should work with trust. Regarding the incidents of terrorists happening in the country from time to time, the central government should stand with the police and the public so that no terrorist organization can succeed in any of its objectives.