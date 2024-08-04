ETV Bharat / bharat

BSP Doesn't Agree With SC's Verdict Allowing Sub-Classification Within Scheduled Castes: Mayawati

By PTI

Published : 13 hours ago

The apex court ruled on Thursday that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservations and stressed that the fundamental right to equality guarantees "factual and not formal equality."

BSP Doesn't Agree With SC's Verdict Allowing Sub-Classification Within Scheduled Castes: Mayawati
File Photo of BSP chief Mayawati (IANS)

Lucknow: BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Sunday said her party doesn't agree with the recent Supreme Court's verdict allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes.

"The sub-classification of people within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been permitted, our party doesn't agree with it at all," Mayawati said while addressing a press conference here.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

"Because the atrocities faced by the people of SCs and STs have been faced as a group and this group is equal in which it would not be right to do any kind of sub-classification," she said.

