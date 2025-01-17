ETV Bharat / bharat

BSP Announces All 70 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5, with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8.

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced candidates for all 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. "The list includes a mix of prominent experienced leaders and fresh faces," Nitin Singh, the BSP's Central Coordinator, told PTI.

"Laal Singh will contest from Gokalpur, Sunder Lohia from Ghonda, Mukesh Kumar from Kondli and Jugveer Singh, one of our prominent faces, will fight from the Kirari seat," he said.

He also added that the party has given opportunities to several new candidates, expressing confidence in their ability to address grassroots issues and promote inclusive development.

The announcement comes on the final day of filing nominations. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5, with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8.

