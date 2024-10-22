BSNL Unveils New Logo, Launches Seven New Services

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its new logo, signaling a renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable and reliable connectivity to every corner of the country.
The logo was launched by Union Minister of Communications and Development of the Northeast Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in the presence of the Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.
Hon'ble MoC Shri @JM_Scindia Ji launched BSNL's new logo and seven services to offer secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity. Hon'ble MoSC Shri @PemmasaniOnX Ji and Secretary DoT Shri @neerajmittalias Ji were also present for this milestone event. pic.twitter.com/tVAYwnOsTV— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 22, 2024
Alongside the new logo, BSNL announced seven pioneering initiatives aimed at revolutionising connectivity, communication, and digital security in India. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia stated that this launch marks the dawn of a transformative era for the service provider, reaffirming its commitment to provide seamless, universal, affordable, and accessible connectivity to all.
He also emphasised that BSNL's range of first-of-its-kind services will be a game changer in delivering secure, affordable, and reliable telecom networks. From introducing India's first 5G Captive Network to a robust Intranet Fiber LIVE TV, this new "avatar" will position BSNL at the forefront of telecom innovation in India, proudly stating that it is all "Made in India, Made for India, and Made by India."
BSNL launches seven new initiatives:
BSNL has launched seven new initiatives namely Spam-Free Network, National Wi-Fi Roaming, IFTV, Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks, Direct-to-Device Service, Public Protection and Disaster Relief, and First Private 5G in Mines, all designed to provide a seamless and secure network for customers.
BSNL today launched its Spam-Free Network, which the company claims will automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS, creating a safer communication environment for users without the need to issue alerts. This ensures seamless and secure communication for all.
Additionally, BSNL introduced a first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming service for its FTTH customers, enabling high-speed internet access at BSNL hotspots at no extra charge, thus minimising data costs for users. BSNL also launched IFTV, India's first fiber-based intranet TV service, offering over 500 live channels and Pay TV through its FTTH network. This service will be available to all BSNL FTTH subscribers without additional charges, and the data used for TV viewing will not count against the FTTH data pack.
With the Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks, BSNL will allow users to purchase, upgrade, port, or replace SIMs on a 24/7 basis, leveraging UPI/QR-enabled payments with seamless KYC integration and multilingual access.
BSNL’s first Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver seamless, reliable connectivity. This groundbreaking technology is particularly useful in emergency situations and isolated regions, enabling UPI payments in such areas.
The government sector telecom company's ‘Public Protection & Disaster Relief’ initiative provides a secure network for disaster response, offering India’s first guaranteed encrypted communication for government and relief agencies during crises, thereby enhancing national disaster management capabilities. The robust network design guarantees uninterrupted connectivity and incorporates innovative drone-based and balloon-based systems to extend coverage during disasters.
Furthermore, BSNL is introducing reliable, low-latency 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with C-DAC, leveraging Made-in-India equipment and BSNL's technological expertise. This service will enable advanced AI and IoT applications in underground mines and large opencast operations, requiring high-speed, low-latency connectivity for safety analytics, real-time remote control of AGVs, AR-enabled remote maintenance, fleet tracking, and optimization.
These launches signal BSNL's ongoing commitment to transforming India’s telecom landscape, ensuring that secure, affordable, and reliable connectivity remains accessible to all.
