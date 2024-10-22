ETV Bharat / bharat

BSNL Unveils New Logo, Launches Seven New Services

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its new logo, signaling a renewed focus on delivering secure, affordable and reliable connectivity to every corner of the country.

The logo was launched by Union Minister of Communications and Development of the Northeast Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, in the presence of the Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

Alongside the new logo, BSNL announced seven pioneering initiatives aimed at revolutionising connectivity, communication, and digital security in India. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia stated that this launch marks the dawn of a transformative era for the service provider, reaffirming its commitment to provide seamless, universal, affordable, and accessible connectivity to all.

He also emphasised that BSNL's range of first-of-its-kind services will be a game changer in delivering secure, affordable, and reliable telecom networks. From introducing India's first 5G Captive Network to a robust Intranet Fiber LIVE TV, this new "avatar" will position BSNL at the forefront of telecom innovation in India, proudly stating that it is all "Made in India, Made for India, and Made by India."

BSNL launches seven new initiatives:

BSNL has launched seven new initiatives namely Spam-Free Network, National Wi-Fi Roaming, IFTV, Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks, Direct-to-Device Service, Public Protection and Disaster Relief, and First Private 5G in Mines, all designed to provide a seamless and secure network for customers.