BSNL Posts Rs 262 Crore Profit for Third Quarter Of Financial Year, Its First Since 2007

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) posted a profit of Rs 262 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, its first since 2007. The achievement is attributed to the company's effective efforts at innovation, aggressive network growth, and cost cutting, in addition to customer-oriented service improvement.

In a release of quarterly financial results, A Robert Jerard Ravi, CMD of BSNL, attributed the performance of the company to strategic initiatives in extending services and enhancing customer satisfaction. “We are pleased with our financial performance this quarter, which reflects our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and aggressive network expansion. With these efforts, we expect revenue growth to improve further, exceeding 20% by the end of the financial year. Revenue from Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Lines has increased by 15%, 18%, and 14% respectively over Q3 of the previous year. Additionally, BSNL has successfully reduced its finance cost and overall expenditure, leading to a decline in losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to last year."

He further said, "To enhance our customer experience, we have introduced new innovations such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV, Free Entertainment for All Mobile Customers, and IFTV for All FTTH Customers. Our continuous focus on Quality of Service and Service Assurance has further strengthened customer trust and reinforced BSNL’s position as a leading telecom service provider in India.” BSNL's top line from major services witnessed significant improvement, with Mobility services improving by 15%, FTTH services by 18%, and Leased Line services by 14% over the same quarter last year. Moreover, the reduction in finance cost and total expenditure by the company also led to an overall reduction in losses by more than Rs 1,800 crore from the previous year.



Customer interaction-wise, BSNL launched a number of digital innovations such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV for unlimited mobile entertainment free of charge, and IFTV for customers using FTTH. All of these services have been formulated in order to elevate the overall customer experience while establishing the company's reputation as one of India's top telecom service providers. BSNL's expansion strategy also focuses on a robust network expansion. The organization has ramped up its 4G expansion and enhanced its fiber-optic network, further enhancing connectivity in urban and rural areas. In the future, BSNL looks forward to witnessing revenue growth of over 20% by the close of the financial year. The organization is also keen on 5G readiness, digitalization, and sustained service excellence.

With the support of the government in terms of strategic revival programs, spectrum allocation, and capital injection, BSNL is set to achieve long-term growth and financial solvency. The return to profitability of the company during this challenging time reflects the company's focus on facilitating India's digital growth and pushing the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission forward.