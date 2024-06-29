BSNL Launches Special SIM Cards for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a special SIM card initiative to support pilgrims as the highly anticipated Amarnathji Yatra 2024 begins on Saturday. The state-owned telecom company has meticulously prepared to provide seamless connectivity along the pilgrimage route covering the Pahalgam and Baltal axes leading to the sacred Amarnath Cave in the Himalayas.

In a statement, BSNL announced, "We are offering these special SIM cards free of charge to registered pilgrims at designated spots along the route, all BSNL Customer Care Centres, Yatri Niwas at Bakshi Nagar Jammu and base camps, including Nunwan and Baltal."

The SIM cards come with a 10-day validity period and can be activated within 15 minutes. While the SIM is free, pilgrims must recharge it with a Rs 196 First Recharge Coupon (FRC). Pilgrims must present their Yatra slip and Aadhaar card to obtain the SIM.