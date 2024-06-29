ETV Bharat / bharat

BSNL Launches Special SIM Cards for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a special SIM card initiative to support pilgrims participating in the Amarnathji Yatra 2024, which starts on Saturday. This state-owned telecom company has ensured seamless connectivity along the pilgrimage routes, covering the Pahalgam and Baltal axes leading to the sacred Amarnath Cave in the Himalayas.

Srinagar: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a special SIM card initiative to support pilgrims as the highly anticipated Amarnathji Yatra 2024 begins on Saturday. The state-owned telecom company has meticulously prepared to provide seamless connectivity along the pilgrimage route covering the Pahalgam and Baltal axes leading to the sacred Amarnath Cave in the Himalayas.

In a statement, BSNL announced, "We are offering these special SIM cards free of charge to registered pilgrims at designated spots along the route, all BSNL Customer Care Centres, Yatri Niwas at Bakshi Nagar Jammu and base camps, including Nunwan and Baltal."

The SIM cards come with a 10-day validity period and can be activated within 15 minutes. While the SIM is free, pilgrims must recharge it with a Rs 196 First Recharge Coupon (FRC). Pilgrims must present their Yatra slip and Aadhaar card to obtain the SIM.

In preparation for the influx of pilgrims, BSNL has significantly enhanced its network infrastructure by adding numerous new 4G BTS sites. The company stated, "This upgrade ensures smooth and dedicated service throughout the Yatra 2024 period."

BSNL emphasised its commitment to providing top-quality services to the pilgrims, noting that this initiative enables devotees to stay connected with their loved ones while navigating the challenging Himalayan terrain, adding an extra layer of safety and comfort to their pilgrimage experience.

