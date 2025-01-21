BSF's 'Operation Sard Hawa' To Thwart Infiltration During Fog

Jaisalmer: Ahead of 'Operation Sard Hawa', which will commence on January 22 and culminate on January 29, and Republic Day, the BSF has been put on high alert on the India-Pakistan border.

The operation will gather all officials from the sectoral headquarters of the border guards and on the last day, officers will be deployed near the fencing to boost the morale of the jawans. The prevailing cold conditions accompanied by fog conditions may affect the exercise.

The operation is conducted at the western international border of Rajasthan under which, vigil will be increased to check the instances of infiltration due to the dense fog in the area. BSF also conducts "Operation Garam Hawa" in the summer.

A senior official of BSF said the operation aims at thwarting infiltration by taking advantage of the fog conditions.

"During this time, from January 22 to 29, all the officers and soldiers will be present near the fencing. Everyone will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and advanced technical instruments for seeing through the dense fog and mist. BSF officers will continuously patrol near the border in vehicles and camels. Camel patrolling will be increased in areas inaccessible to vehicles. BSF's intelligence wing will also remain active at the border throughout the operation. Apart from this, BSF also coordinates with other intelligence agencies and every suspicious activity is monitored," he said.