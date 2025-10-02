ETV Bharat / bharat

On Vijayadashami, BSF Worships Weapons Symbolising Preparedness At Border

BSF officer Shakti Singh Tanwar said this tradition of weapon worship dates back to the times of 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata'. "It is believed that victory in battle is achieved with the blessings of Goddess Durga on Vijayadashami. Every weapon, from small arms to cannons, is purified with Ganga water and worshipped with a tilak (a mark of respect). This event is not merely a religious ritual but a strong message to the enemy that India's border guards are always prepared," Tanwar explained.

This time, the festival of Vijayadashami echoed BSF's recent achievement during 'Operation Sindoor', India's befitting response to Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack. In Jaisalmer sector, BSF's Artillery Regiment destroyed enemy's temporary bunkers and checkpoints. The soldiers, who remained on the front lines for 48 hours at a stretch, proved that border security is not merely a matter of surveillance, but a test of courage and determination, BSF officers said.

All weapons were worshipped (ETV Bharat)

Another BSF officer, Ran Vijay, said jawans deployed on the Jaisalmer front are now equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, night vision cameras, drones and radar systems. He added that despite the harsh desert weather and geographical challenges, the Artillery Regiment is capable of delivering a befitting reply to the enemy under all circumstances. This is why the first and decisive response to every Pakistani action is often given from here, he added.

BSF soldiers said that the festival of Vijayadashami reminds them that truth is sure to triumph over falsehood. Worshiping weapons is not merely a religious tradition, but a pledge that no nefarious activities will be tolerated along the border. The bravery displayed during 'Operation Sindoor' is a living example of this, they added.