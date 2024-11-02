BSF Women Wing Launches 53-Day Ganga River Campaign To Promote Cleanliness And Empowerment

ETV Bharat / bharat

The 53-day joint All Women Ganga River Campaign 2024, organised by the BSF Women Wing in collaboration with Namami Gange, officially commenced at Devprayag Sangam in Uttarakhand.
The country's first BSF women's wing Ganga River campaign launched at Devprayag in Uttarakhand on November 2 (ETV Bhjarat)
Srinagar: The 53-day joint All Women Ganga River Campaign 2024, organised by the BSF Women Wing in collaboration with Namami Gange, officially commenced at Devprayag Sangam in Uttarakhand. The event was flagged off by BSF Inspector General Raja Babu, who emphasised the campaign's goals of promoting a clean and uninterrupted Ganga while empowering women.

Prior to the campaign's launch, a special ceremony honoured 11 girls, symbolising the focus on women's empowerment. A team of 20 women jawans from the BSF, who underwent six weeks of rigorous rafting training, will participate in this groundbreaking adventure programme—marking the first all-women team in India to undertake such an initiative.

The campaign aims to cover an impressive 2,500 kilometres from Devprayag to Gangasagar, delivering messages about the significance of the Ganga as a sacred river and the importance of preserving its purity.

Leading the boating efforts, BSF Sub-Inspector Priya Meena expressed that the initiative will reach 43 towns along the Ganga's banks, educating the younger generation about environmental conservation. A team led by Deputy Commandant Manoj Sundariyal will ensure the safety of participants throughout the campaign, which runs until December 24.

