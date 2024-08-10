BSF's First Women Mountaineering Team Set out from Doiwala in Dehradun to Conquer Mount Mukut

Doiwala: The first women's mountaineering team of BSF has left Doiwala to conquer the peak of Mount Mukut located in the Chamoli district and to hoist the tricolour there. BSF Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi flagged off the women's mountaineering team. Padma Shri winner and seven-time Everest winner Lavraj Singh is also present in the team.
Mount Mukut expedition: Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi of BSF's Adventure and Advance Training Institute, Doiwala, flagged off the women mountaineering team's expedition. Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi said that 12 women constables are participating in the mountaineering team. This women's team will conquer Mount Mukut, located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, whose height is 23,392 feet. This team is being led by female constable Saraswati Lamba.
Women mountaineers: Padma Shri and seven-time Everest winner Lavraj Singh has left with this team as a technical advisor. He said that the main objective of this campaign is to strengthen women's empowerment and increase women's participation in adventure sports. Along with this, the message of Clean India and Clean Himalayas is also to be propagated. Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi said that during this campaign under the Clean India Mission, the team members will collect garbage in camps at a height of 19,000 feet to 23,392 feet. They will bring this garbage to the road.
Lavraj Singh said that Mount Mukut is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The first stop of the climbing expedition will start from about 13,780 feet and the last stop will be the highest peak of 23,392 feet. Here the national flag will be hoisted by the women's team of BSF. This entire expedition is expected to take about one and a half months. He also said that the State Bank of India is participating in this expedition as a sponsor.
Read More:
1. Fresh Protests in Bangladesh: Chief Justice, Who Got Ultimatum From Agitators, Agrees To Resign