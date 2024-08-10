BSF's First Women Mountaineering Team Set out from Doiwala in Dehradun to Conquer Mount Mukut

Doiwala: The first women's mountaineering team of BSF has left Doiwala to conquer the peak of Mount Mukut located in the Chamoli district and to hoist the tricolour there. BSF Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi flagged off the women's mountaineering team. Padma Shri winner and seven-time Everest winner Lavraj Singh is also present in the team.

Mount Mukut expedition: Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi of BSF's Adventure and Advance Training Institute, Doiwala, flagged off the women mountaineering team's expedition. Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi said that 12 women constables are participating in the mountaineering team. This women's team will conquer Mount Mukut, located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, whose height is 23,392 feet. This team is being led by female constable Saraswati Lamba.

Women mountaineers: Padma Shri and seven-time Everest winner Lavraj Singh has left with this team as a technical advisor. He said that the main objective of this campaign is to strengthen women's empowerment and increase women's participation in adventure sports. Along with this, the message of Clean India and Clean Himalayas is also to be propagated. Commandant Mahesh Kumar Negi said that during this campaign under the Clean India Mission, the team members will collect garbage in camps at a height of 19,000 feet to 23,392 feet. They will bring this garbage to the road.