BSF Troops Nab Pak National in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Border Security Force (BDF) apprehended a Pakistani national on the Ferozepur border in Punjab. BSF troops on Wednesday observed a movement of a person ahead of the border fence on the Ferozepur border. As the suspect tried to escape towards the IB, BSF troops chased and apprehended him.

"Upon questioning, the apprehended person was revealed to be a Pakistani national. The person is a teenager and was apprehended near the International Border (IB) adjacent to the village- of Palla Megha of district Ferozepur," stated BSF Punjab Frontier on X.

"Questioning is being carried out by the BSF and other sister agencies to know about his intentions or motive for crossing the IB," stated BSF Punjab Frontier.

Earlier, BSF seized two pistols, four magazines, and 40 rounds of bullets filled in the magazine from a recovered drone in Nissoke village of Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, according to a press statement. According to the BSF, the seizure was made during an extensive search operation in the suspected area which was initiated after information regarding drone presence in the area was received.

The marking on ammunition proves it to be made in Pakistan. "On 3rd July 2024, based on information received by BSF about the presence of a drone near the border area, the BSF troops immediately launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF release stated.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK. The search operation was conducted at around 7.30 am in the morning after which the BSF troops successfully recovered a drone from which two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds of bullets filled in the magazine were seized.

According to the press statement by BSF, "During the search operation, at around 7.30 am, the BSF troops successfully recovered a drone along with one suspected packet. Upon opening the recovered packet, two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds filled with magazines were found. The marking on ammunition proves it to be made in Pakistan. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and four illuminating sticks were also attached to the packet, which was found tied to the drone. This recovery occurred in a farming field adjacent to Nissoke village in Amritsar district."

This successful operation is a result of reliable information and prompt action of BSF troops, thus underscoring their commitment to decimate the menace of illicit drones from across the border.