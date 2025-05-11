BSF Sub-Inspector, Army Jawan Killed In J-K In Cross-Border Firing And Drone Attack By Pakistan

Jammu: A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed while seven others were injured during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the international border in Jammu's RS Pura sector on Saturday.

A senior officer said BSF sub-inspector Md Imtiyaz made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly leading from the front.

In a statement, BSF said, "While leading a BSF border outpost, sub-inspector Md Imtiyaz gallantly led from the front. We salute the supreme sacrifice made by the BSF braveheart in service of the nation on May 10, 2025 during cross border firing along the international boundary in RS Pura area, Jammu."

"DG BSF and all ranks offered their deepest condolences to his family. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," stated BSF.

As per reports, the wreath laying ceremony with full honours will take place on Sunday at BSF Frontier Headquarters in Paloura, Jammu, to pay tribute to the officer.

Meanwhile, a soldier from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu was killed when he was reportedly hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at an air base in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday. The jawan was on duty at the Udhampur air base, which came under Pakistani drone attack before announcement of the ceasefire. The Indian Air Defence successfully intercepted the drones in the air, but the jawan was hit by a fallen debris resulting in critical injuries to him. He later succumbed to his injuries, a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Expressing condolences, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The news of the martyrdom of Surendra Singh Moga, a soldier of the Indian Army, and a son of Rajasthan, while performing his duty of national security at the Udhampur Air Base, is extremely painful. May Lord Shri Ram grant the noble soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow.