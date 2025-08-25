BSF Steps In To Help Youth In Naxal Hit Areas Get Jobs

Narayanpur: Bringing the youth into the mainstream is the biggest challenge for the authorities in insurgency-hit areas. The Border Security Force (BSF) is trying to do so in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh by helping the youngsters prepare for competitive exams.

It claims to have achieved success in helping many such youth clear exams and avail the sought after jobs. At a special program organised at the 135th Battalion District Headquarters of BSF in Telsi in Narayanpur, the officers of this paramilitary force discussed with the tribal students the possibilities that open upon clearing competitive exams. The youth were motivated to prepare for high-level jobs.

BSF Commandant Naval Singh said that special training has been given to the children under the supervision of the BSF officials for the past year. “With the help of this training and coaching, 42 children have performed well in competitive examinations and have achieved success in procuring various jobs,” he said.

Giving the example of the women BSF officials, he asked the girls present to make them their role models. He asked them to work hard and be instrumental in the country's defence and security setup.

Naval Singh said that the children of tribal areas should leave their hesitation and shyness. They should move forward with confidence. The BSF commandant told the students that they should not limit themselves to only state-level jobs but also prepare for more than 24,000 jobs of the central government that are in the offing.

The Commandant disclosed that better education and training is being provided to the children of the Naxal-affected areas through the intervention of the BSF.

He disclosed that a special coaching program will be started from September 5 for the forthcoming recruitment of teachers. Following the demand of the students, he also assured to provide books, computer systems and internet facilities at the training site.

The BSF Commandant conveyed to the students that nothing is impossible for those having a clear focus and aim. Naval Singh said that the month of August brought several achievements for the BSF as 37 of its personnel got promotions. He said the BSF wants the youth of this area to make their future better. "We are always ready to guide you. We will work to improve you in everything from sports to education," he said.

The coaching and training initiative has been launched by the BSF in several districts. This is a part of the strategy to eradicate Naxalism from the state.