BSF Soldier Dead In Samba Day After Similar Incident In Rajouri

Samba: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Constable Mridul Dass was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself, the officials said. They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and also started inquest proceedings.

In a similar incident, an army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The soldier, posted with 54 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty when he died in the company headquarters in Solki village, 40 km from Rajouri town, late Saturday, the officials said.

They said his colleagues heard a gunshot from his post and rushed to the scene to find him dead on-the-spot.

It was not immediately clear whether the soldier died of suicide or accidental discharge from his rifle, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death.

