BSF Seizes 3 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner

Bikaner: Acting on concrete intelligence from the Bikaner Sector Headquarters Border Security Force (BSF) Intelligence Branch, BSF personnel seized three kilograms of heroin worth Rs 15 crore. The operation took place in Chak 3 KNM of 12 KND village on Friday, successfully thwarting a smuggling attempt.

Successful Search Operation

Following directives from Jodhpur DIG Intelligence Vidur Bhardwaj, a search operation was led by Deputy Commandant Intelligence Mahesh Chand Jat, along with Inspectors Tarachand Yadav, Ajay Kumar Pandey, and Deepak Kumar. During the operation, the team recovered a yellow packet containing three kilograms of heroin in the 3 KNM area of the ​​12 KND village. The seized contraband has an estimated international market value of Rs 15 crore.

Biggest Drug Bust of the Year

The BSF has consistently intercepted smuggling attempts along the Indo-Pak border. This latest heroin seizure marks the biggest drug bust by the force this year. The operation was executed with the involvement of Prabhakar Singh, Commandant of the 140th Battalion BSF, Acting Company Commander Deepak Kumar, and their team, in collaboration with Rawla Mandi Police.

BSF’s Ongoing Crackdown on Smuggling

The BSF has been actively conducting search operations in border areas. In February, the force apprehended Jarnail Singh, a resident of 10 Bidis, with a country-made pistol and two cartridges. Last year, in April, a Pakistani drone was captured in the 23 KD area of the border outpost. Additionally, in July, BSF seized 2 kg of heroin, and a motorcycle, and arrested smuggler Hardeep, a resident of Sameja Kothi, in the 23 KD area of the border outpost Nemichand.

