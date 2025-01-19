BSF Repatriates Pakistani Youth Who Crossed Over To India To Meet Girlfriend

Barmer: The BSF handed over a Pakistani youth who crossed over to India five months ago to Pakistan Rangers at the Bakhsasar border in Barmer on Sunday.

According to BSF DIG Raj Kumar Bassata, the intruder, Jagsi Koli, was handed over following a go-ahead from BSF headquarters. Koli came to meet his girlfriend who resides in a village along the border on the night of August 24, 2024. Sensing something was wrong, Koli fled the spot and crossed the border to reach Jhadapa village in the Sedwa area of Barmer on August 25. Subsequently, he was caught by the BSF who handed him over to the police for interrogation. Later police confirmed that he was not linked to any anti-national activities.

On November 5, the Bakhasar Police produced him in court which sent him to jail. Following interrogation by security agencies, it was decided that he should be repatriated due to his clean background. A medical check-up was conducted by the police on him before being handed over to the BSF.

In a related development, the BSF found a cache of illegal weapons buried underground in Barmer on Saturday. Four 9-mm Glock pistols, eight magazines and 78 live cartridges were buried in sand, close to the border fencing, BSF said.

"Upon noticing suspicious activities near the border, we initiated a search operation based on inputs in the Bijrad Police Station area, near Bhabhute Ki Dhani, on Friday. During the operation, a cache of illegal weapons was discovered hidden in a dune, a short distance from the border fencing. It is believed that the weapons were smuggled into the Indian territory from Pakistan, prompting security agencies to remain on high alert," said a BSF source.