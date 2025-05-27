ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Releases Video Of 'Operation Sindoor', Footage Show Pak Rangers Fleeing, Terror Camps Destroyed

Hyderabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday released a video from 'Operation Sindoor' showcasing military action on terror camps inside Pakistan.

It said that 76 Pakistani border outposts and 42 Forward Defence Locations (FDL) were targeted and three terrorist launchpads were destroyed along the International Border in Jammu during the operation. The BSF action came in retaliation to Pakistan's firing and shelling on 60 Indian posts and 49 FDLs.

The 5:21 minute video, released during a press conference, reveals precision strikes by the Indian armed forces on terror launchpads located 2.2 kilometres inside Pakistan, destruction of multiple military posts and Pakistan Rangers fleeing amid heavy fire.

Starting with attack on terror launchpad Looni, there are visuals of destruction of launchpad and military post in Putwal, launchpad Bhaironath, Pakistani post and launchpad Dhandar and a few Pakistan Rangers personnel fleeing after BSF retaliation. The destruction of Pakistani military posts Tipu, Mumtaz Complex, Zameel, Saidawali and several others along with action of Army personnel have been revealed in the footage. The video ends with visuals of senior officials paying homage to the martyrs.

Addressing the press conference, inspector general of BSF Shashank Anand said Pakistan targeted Indian posts and fired on a village here following which, the jawans gave a befitting reply. When firing slowed down, they started drone activity, he said adding, a launchpad operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba opposite the 'chicken neck' was neutralised on the night of May 9-10.

Anand said BSF targeted and destroyed terror camps in Looni, Mastpur and Chabbra in retaliation. Inputs confirmed multiple launchpads were hit and many fatalities were recorded among terrorists and Pakistan Rangers, he added.