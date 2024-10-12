ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' With A Warning For Enemies On Dussehra

Jaisalmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) performed Shastra Puja (weapon worship) on Saturday on the Indo-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on the occasion of Dussehra as per the age-old rituals, dating back to the Ramayana-Mahabharata period.

Amid the chanting of mantras, the soldiers and officers of the Artillery Regiment 1022 and 56th Battalion worshipped the weapons and cannons, applied tilak, and performed coconut-breaking ceremonies on the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil,

During the event, the BSF regiment headquarters resonated with loud slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Although the forces worship the firearms every year on the last day of Navratri, this year's program was different in that it took place amid a tense border situation with neighbouring Pakistan.

Tradition Of Weapon Worship

The Regiment Commandant JK Singh told ETV Bharat that the tradition of weapon worship on Vijayadashami has been going on since the Ramayana-Mahabharata period, as Lord Rama also performed weapon worship before fighting with Ravana.

“We still follow this tradition on Vijayadashami after bathing the weapons in Ganga water. Flowers are offered after applying tilak of turmeric and kumkum,” he said.