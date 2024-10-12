BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' With A Warning For Enemies On Dussehra

Jaisalmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) performed Shastra Puja (weapon worship) on Saturday on the Indo-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on the occasion of Dussehra as per the age-old rituals, dating back to the Ramayana-Mahabharata period.
Amid the chanting of mantras, the soldiers and officers of the Artillery Regiment 1022 and 56th Battalion worshipped the weapons and cannons, applied tilak, and performed coconut-breaking ceremonies on the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil,
During the event, the BSF regiment headquarters resonated with loud slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
Although the forces worship the firearms every year on the last day of Navratri, this year's program was different in that it took place amid a tense border situation with neighbouring Pakistan.
Tradition Of Weapon Worship
The Regiment Commandant JK Singh told ETV Bharat that the tradition of weapon worship on Vijayadashami has been going on since the Ramayana-Mahabharata period, as Lord Rama also performed weapon worship before fighting with Ravana.
“We still follow this tradition on Vijayadashami after bathing the weapons in Ganga water. Flowers are offered after applying tilak of turmeric and kumkum,” he said.
Singh said the purpose of this worship was to get the blessings of the Mother in the security of the border.
Deputy Commandant Rajiv Kumar said worshipping weapons motivates the armed forces and the brave soldiers of our country and sends a message to the enemies across the border.
“The program also gives a message to enemies that the weapons are ready to welcome them if they even raise their eyes towards India,” he said.
Weapon 'God Of War'
JS Tyagi, a BSF soldier said the purpose of the program was to show that force is fully capable of destroying evil intentions of on every front.
“Every BSF Jawan considers his weapon as the ‘god of war’ and takes care of it and worships it so that during the war, he can conquer the enemy with the help of this weapon,” he said.
BSF officer Shailendra Kumar expressed similar views saying that today's India is not one of those who retreat under any circumstances. “If there is a war, then it is always ready to give a befitting reply,” he said.
