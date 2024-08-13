ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF on High Alert, Boat Patroling Increased at International Border Around Chinaab River

Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, BSF has been put on high alert to step up vigil along the Indo-Pak border. With the approach of India's Independence Day on August 15, a sense of joy and excitement fills the country. However, along with these celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a high alert on the international border in Jammu.

Heightened security measures and increased vigilance have been implemented by the BSF along the Jammu border with Pakistan, especially in areas with dense forests, rivers, and streams. This move comes in response to intelligence inputs suggesting that Militant organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, in coordination with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, may attempt to infiltrate into Indian territory, BSF sources said on Tuesday.

The BSF personnel are patrolling the areas around the Chenab River using boats, while electronic surveillance and drones are utilized to monitor any movement from the Pakistani side. High-definition cameras have also been installed to monitor all activities closely. The BSF is keeping a close watch and tight vigilance along the International Border (IB), mostly in sensitive areas, they said.