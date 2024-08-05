ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF on Alert along Indo-Bangla Border; DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary Reaches Kolkata

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded a high alert along the 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border as the neighbouring country plunges into a deep crisis on Monday.

Confirming this to ETV Bharat, a top BSF official said that all units of the border guarding agency have been put on maximum alert.

“Yes, a high alert has been sounded along the Indo-Bangla border. There is every possibility that anti-India activists might try to sneak into the country taking advantage of the present situation,” the official said.

Besides sounding an alert, the acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officials have also reached Kolkata to review border security measures.

The alert was sounded just hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and left Dhaka.