BSF on Alert along Indo-Bangla Border; DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary Reaches Kolkata

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded a high alert along the 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border as the neighbouring country plunges into a deep crisis on Monday.
Confirming this to ETV Bharat, a top BSF official said that all units of the border guarding agency have been put on maximum alert.
“Yes, a high alert has been sounded along the Indo-Bangla border. There is every possibility that anti-India activists might try to sneak into the country taking advantage of the present situation,” the official said.
Besides sounding an alert, the acting BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officials have also reached Kolkata to review border security measures.
The alert was sounded just hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister and left Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has already cancelled several trans connecting India and Bangladesh.
A senior government official said that trains between India and Bangladesh 13109/13110 (Kolkata-DHAKA-Kolkata Maitree Exp) have been cancelled from July 19 up to August 6.
Similarly, 13107/13108 (Kolkata-DHAKA-KOAA, Maitree Exp) Owning Railway-Bangladesh, cancelled since or the same period. The 13129/13130 Kolkata-KHULNA-Kolkata, Bandhan Exp has also been cancelled.
“13131/13132 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka, Mitali Exp has also been cancelled since July 21. At present the rake of the train is in Bangladesh,” the official said.
It is worth mentioning that the Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata Maitree Express departs from Kolkata – on Tuesday & Friday and it departs from Dhaka on Wednesday & Saturday.
