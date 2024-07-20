BSF Officer, Jawan Succumb to Extreme Heat During Patrol on India-Pak Border in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday.

The incident, in which an Assistant Commandant and a Head Constable are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said. The two were undertaking a 'zero line' patrol when they collapsed. The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj but they could not be saved, they said.