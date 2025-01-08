ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Nabs Seven Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Two Indians

Siliguri: Nine persons, including seven Bangladeshi infiltrators and two Indians, were arrested by BSF jawans for illegally crossing over to the Indian side of the India-Bangladesh border on Monday night, BSF North Bengal Frontier said. It added that the infiltrators were arrested in separate operations.

According to BSF North Bengal Frontier, in a nocturnal operation in Jalpaiguri on Monday, five Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian were arrested by the jawans. They have identified as Muhammad Nahid Sardat of Narail in Bangladesh, Kabil Sharif, Hazera Sharif, Irfan Sharif, Ibrahim Sharif and Mithun Ray of Mekhliganj of Cooch Behar, the tout. They were trying to infiltrate into India. Seizures of Rs 53,000 and 1 Omani Rial were made from the detained.

A Bangladeshi woman was also arrested from Jalpaiguri for trespassing on the Indian side of the border. BSF said she hails from the Paroli village of Narail district in Bangladesh.