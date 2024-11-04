BSF Nabs Pakistani Intruder On India-Pakistan Border In Sriganganagar

Sriganganagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed a Pakistani intruder on the India-Pakistan border in Srikaranpur here, officials said on Monday.

"We caught the intruder and have handed him over to the Rajasthan Police. BSF and and other security agencies are interrogating him but till now he has not been cooperating with the probe. Now he will be probed by the Joint Investigation Committee," Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

According to the Sriganganagar SP, the person intruded into the Indian territory near the Maziwalla border. "The jawans posted at the border and asked him to stop. However, he did not stop and kept moving ahead. And so the BSF immediately apprehended him. He was questioned briefly," the senior police official said.

He said that no suspicious item was found in his possession. "We want to check all the aspects related to him even if no suspicious item was found in his possession. We have several questions like why he intruded into India. All these are being asked to him," police said, adding they are also speaking to locals.

According to police, locals are being given strict instructions that if they find any suspicious activity in their villages, they must inform the Rajasthan Police or the Border Security Force.

The BSF has also increased security on the India-Pakistan border.