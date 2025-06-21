ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Marks International Yoga Day 2025 Underscoring Jawan's Mental Well-Being

The event sent the message that 'One Earth, One Health, One Resolution-Yoga' is not just a slogan, but the basic mantra of peace and strength.

BSF personnel particiapate in the International Yoga Day 2025 in Punjab's Attari-Wagah Border.
BSF personnel particiapate in the International Yoga Day 2025 in Punjab's Attari-Wagah Border. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST

Jaisalmer: Jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) marked the International Yoga Day on Saturday at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Punjab's Attari-Wagah borders, setting an example of discipline, dedication and work balance. The events also stressed the importance of mental well-being apart from being physically fit. Like every year, the BSF organised a special event, in which hundreds of soldiers participated to perform yoga.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Rajasthan Frontier ML Garg reached the border and encouraged the soldiers who beat the scorching sun and sand. Under his leadership, the mantra of 'Yoga se Yukti, Yoga se Shakti' echoed on the India-Pakistan border. BSF North Sector DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore was also present in the program to inspire soldiers with his yoga postures. "Yoga is a morale and mental health support for our soldiers deployed at the borders. It not only keeps them fit but also helps them to remain stress-free. This event celebrates health, thus strengthening national security," Garg said.

"The event also highlighted that our borders are safe not only with weapons, but also with values ​​and restraint. Through the yoga program on the Indo-Pak border, the message was given to compatriots that 'One Earth, One Health, One Resolution-Yoga' is not just a slogan, but the basic mantra of peace and strength," he added.

Amidst the singing heat of the desert with limited facilities, the yoga session kicked off with the first ray of the sun, turning into a symbol of discipline and self-confidence. The soldiers not only performed Surya Namaskar, Anulom-Vilom, Kapalbhati, Tadasana and other yoga exercises, but also demonstrated mental balance and self-confidence.

The yoga event at the Attari-Wagah border aimed to connect BSF personnel with the strength, peace and harmony of border villagers, energetic children, eminent sports personalities and Padma awardees.

BSF jawans perform yoga in Jaisalmer.
BSF jawans perform yoga in Jaisalmer. (ETV Bharat)

High-ranking BSF officers and trained yoga performers informed soldiers and common citizens about various yoga postures and their benefits. During the program, people of all age groups, including children and senior citizens, enthusiastically participated in the yoga session.

Yoga instructors said regular yoga practice not only keeps the body healthy but also protects against several serious diseases.

BSF Punjab Frontier IG Atul Fulzele said, "Yoga is not just a physical exercise, it is a lifestyle. Such events strengthen self-confidence and discipline among jawans and the common people."

Fulzele reiterated the BSF's commitment to Yoga and said that apart from border security, it is equally important to care for the mental and physical well-being of the soldiers. The program concluded with a group prayer and the slogan 'Yoga is life', sending the message that Yoga is not only the cultural heritage of India, but a universal medium of health and peace for the world.

