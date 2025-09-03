BSF Launches Drone Warfare School To Train Troops For Future Battles

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The BSF, which guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is training special units of "drone commandos" and "drone warriors" for modern warfare involving remote-controlled aerial platforms, with plans to deploy them in missions such as Operation Sindoor. A 'School of Drone Warfare' was inaugurated by Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary at the officers' training academy of the force in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.

PTI had reported in July that the about 2.65 lakh personnel strong force was raising its maiden "drone squadron" following the lessons learnt after Operation Sindoor. "The School of Drone Warfare will provide special training to the border guarding troops of the force in combating modern strategic challenges," a force spokesperson said.

"The institute will prepare drone commandos and drone warriors through five special courses that include unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, anti-drone warfare and surveillance and intelligence gathering," he said.

The school has simulators and live drone flying zones, facilities for payload integration in the UAVs and night operations, tools for radio frequency (RF) jammers and kinetic interceptors, apart from linked hardware and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

The BSF DG, after the inauguration of the school, addressed the trainee officers and spoke about the ongoing three-year-long Russia-Ukraine war, where drones have played an important role apart from some other battles and the strategic takeaways from Operation Sindoor conducted by India against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a senior officer said.