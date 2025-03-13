BSF Jawans Celebrate Holi At Jammu's International Border

By Mohammad Ashraf Ganai

Jammu: The entire country is painted in the colours of Holi, and with the same enthusiasm, the brave Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at the International Border in Jammu are also celebrating this festival.

Away from their homes but with a pledge to protect the nation, these jawans are sharing the joy of Holi by applying colours and greetings to each other. Not only the male jawans but also the female BSF personnel are celebrating the festival of colours at the border. For them, the colleagues present here are like family, and they are enjoying the festival with the same pomp and gaiety.

The jawans deployed at the International Border gave a message to the people of the country that even though they are away from their homes, they will not leave any slack in protecting the motherland. This festival of colours has boosted the morale of the BSF personnel and they are celebrating moments of joy along with their duty.

One of the BSF jawans, who was busy playing Holi, says that they are far from their families, but these comrades in uniform are our own. "We all painted each other, distributed sweets and made the festival memorable so that Holi can be celebrated on the border too," the jawan said.

Meanwhile, a woman jawan also expressed her emotions and said, "We are on the border to protect the country, and we also celebrate the festival with the same spirit. For us, the country comes first."

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Holi is celebrated every year on the last full moon of the winter season. Traditionally, this festival is celebrated in different parts of North India, but it is popularly known all over the country. This time Holi, will be celebrated on Friday, March 14.