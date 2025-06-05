ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Jawan Kidnapped By Bangladeshis At Murshidabad Border, 'Tied To Tree And Beaten'; Released After Talks

A viral video shows a jawan tied to a tree and beaten up with a group of men hurling abuses at him.

BSF Jawan Kidnapped By Bangladeshis At Murshidabad Border, Tied To Tree And Beaten; Released After Talks
Screengrab of viral video showing jawan tied to tree (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

Suti: The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been accused of tying a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan to a tree and beating him up for alleged infiltration.

The jawan had been kidnapped from the international border on West Bengal's Murshidabad and taken to Bangladesh. He was later released after hectic parleys between the security forces of the two countries.

The incident took place in the Nurpur area of ​​71st BSF Battalion under Suti police station in Murshidabad. According to BSF sources, around 20-25 youths from Bangladesh were trying to enter India with cattle in the border area. They were stopped by the BSF jawan, who was posted there. The infiltrators then allegedly kidnapped the jawan and took him to Bangladesh.

A video that went viral on social media shows a group of men tying the jawan to a tree and hurling abuses at him. ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video, which has triggered panic in the area. It is alleged that the alleged assault on the jawan took place in Chapainawabganj district of Bangladesh.

As soon as the incident came to light, the BSF was swung into action. The Indian forces talked to their Bangladeshi counterparts to bring back the BSF jawan. Finally, after a long conversation between the BGB and BSF officials, the BSF jawan was released. He was brought back to the country by the BSF.

Local residents have alleged that such incidents are happening because the border is unmanned. Hafiz Sheikh, a resident of Nurpur, said, "Bangladeshis come to this side and destroy our crops. If there was a barbed wire on the border, problems would have reduced. BSF should take stricter action against infiltrators."

Jangipur SP Amit Kumar Shaw said, "We have come to know that this incident took place on the border of Suti police station area. BSF officials are looking into the matter."

This comes weeks after another BSF jawan, Purnam Kumar Shaw, hailing from Hooghly district, was released by Pakistani Rangers after being held captive for around three weeks.

