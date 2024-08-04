BSF Jawan Dies by Suicide Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide while discharging duty on the Indo-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Sunday morning, the police said. The man, identified as Banarasi Lal was 28 years old and was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir of the 83rd BSF battalion, they said.
On receiving the information, the BSF and police rushed to the spot, informed the senior officials and sent the body to the Barmer Medical College Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter has been ordered, the police said.
Bakhasar Police Station officer Vishal Kumar said, “Constable Banarasi Lal was posted at Bakhasar BOP Bhada post died by suicide on Sunday morning. During the incident, the jawan was on duty on the watch tower and took the extreme step.” An investigation into the incident is underway, they said.
Earlier, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead with a bullet wound on his head in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. The police suspected that he died by suicide. The incident took place in the Pakhanjur area of Kanker. The body of Madan Kumar, head constable of BSF's 94th battalion, was found around 300 metres away from Marbeda camp in Pakhanjur. Madan was a native of Bihar.
Read More