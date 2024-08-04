ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Jawan Dies by Suicide Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide while discharging duty on the Indo-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Sunday morning, the police said. The man, identified as Banarasi Lal was 28 years old and was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir of the 83rd BSF battalion, they said.

On receiving the information, the BSF and police rushed to the spot, informed the senior officials and sent the body to the Barmer Medical College Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. An investigation into the matter has been ordered, the police said.

Bakhasar Police Station officer Vishal Kumar said, “Constable Banarasi Lal was posted at Bakhasar BOP Bhada post died by suicide on Sunday morning. During the incident, the jawan was on duty on the watch tower and took the extreme step.” An investigation into the incident is underway, they said.