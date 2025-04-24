ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Jawan Detained By Pakistan Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Border; Talks For Release On

A BSF jawan in Ferozpur has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the border.

A BSF jawan in Ferozpur has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the border.
Representational Image (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border, and talks are on between the two forces to secure his release, officials said on Thursday. Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in the shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

A flag meeting is on between the two forces to secure the release of the BSF jawan, the officials said. They said such incidents were not uncommon and had happened in the past between the two sides. The incident comes against in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border, and talks are on between the two forces to secure his release, officials said on Thursday. Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in the shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

A flag meeting is on between the two forces to secure the release of the BSF jawan, the officials said. They said such incidents were not uncommon and had happened in the past between the two sides. The incident comes against in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSF JAWAN IN PAKISTANBSF JAWAN DETAINED BY PAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.