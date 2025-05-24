BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder At International Border In Banaskantha

Banaskantha: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter from the India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

"BSF troops successfully neutralized a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, on May 23, 2025 during night. Alert BSF troops spotted one suspicious person advancing towards border fence after crossing International Border. They challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralized on the spot," a statement issued by the BSF said.

BSF has initiated the process of identifying the intruder, a source said. Security forces have been on high alert after Pakistan violated the ceasefire by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

India had launched the retaliatory attacks on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam carnage, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK). In Rajasthan, BSF has increased its presence along the international border in Jaisalmer, as part of ongoing Operation Sindoor. BSF personnel are working tirelessly to ensure national security and prevent potential threats from across the border.

Yogendra Singh Rathore, DIG of Jaisalmer BSF, emphasised the unwavering commitment of the border guarding agency to national security, highlighting their role as the first line of defence.

"BSF is the first line of defence and is always alert on the border. Six years after its formation, the India-Pakistan war took place in 1971, and even then, it proved its usefulness. We were victorious during the Kargil war too. In the Pahalgam incident that happened on April 22, they (terrorists) killed our innocent citizens, after that, we were ready to give them a befitting reply. We stood by the decision taken by the Government of India, and we were fully prepared to stop any misadventure right there," Rathore said.

BSF Officer Jaipal Singh highlighted the force's readiness to ensure national security, particularly effectively neutralising drone threats during Operation Sindoor. "Before and during Operation Sindoor and in the future, BSF has always been ready to perform its duty for the nation's security. During Operation Sindoor, the drone activities increased a lot. The enemy sent a barrage of drones and shells, and we used our equipment tactfully and neutralised each of them. The Indian Air Force did a remarkable job as it damaged many Pakistani air bases. This is a matter of pride for us," he added.