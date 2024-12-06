ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Formed SAT For Effective Operations Against Naxals

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has formed small action teams (SAT) to operate in the area of deployment, to counter Naxal movement and effective operations.

Disclosing this, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Friday said that the SAT was formed for effective operations against Naxals.

With the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to wipe out the naxal menace from the country by March 2026, the security agencies have been adopting a proactive approach to anti-naxal operations.

Referring to the expansion of the area of domination in naxal affected areas, Chaudhary said BSF camps have been shifted recently from Kanker to Narayanpur (Maad area), historically considered a stronghold of Naxals.

"11 Company Operating Base (COBs) have been established in Kanker & Narayanpur (CG) and 07 COBs have been established in Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh in Odisha," he said.

He said that the Maoist movement has reduced and there is a palpable decline in ideology and leadership over the years.

The establishment of new COBs in the Maad Region restricted the presence of Naxals in Maad. As far as Odisha is concerned, the increase in deployment of BSF has played a significant role in forcing the Maoists to abandon the Andhra-Odisha Border region, he said.

"BSF is deployed in Kanker and Narayanpur Districts of Chhattisgarh which has resulted in a sizable reduction of Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, districts like Koraput, Malkangiri and currently in Kandhamal, Boudh, and Kalahandi in Odisha have observed a steady decrease in naxal activities. With the relentless efforts of BSF, the administration of both the states have been able to reach out to the people residing in these areas and the people at large have been benefited by various government policies and schemes,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was talking on the occasion of BSF Day. The border guarding agency was formed on December 1, 1965.

Referring to the operational achievement of BSF in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Chaudhary said that 47 IEDs have been detected in Chhattisgarh till October this year whereas 60 weapons have been seized, besides 198 detonators, 8 kg explosives have also been seized.