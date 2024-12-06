BSF Formed SAT For Effective Operations Against Naxals

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has formed small action teams (SAT) to operate in the area of deployment, to counter Naxal movement and effective operations.
Disclosing this, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary on Friday said that the SAT was formed for effective operations against Naxals.
With the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to wipe out the naxal menace from the country by March 2026, the security agencies have been adopting a proactive approach to anti-naxal operations.
Referring to the expansion of the area of domination in naxal affected areas, Chaudhary said BSF camps have been shifted recently from Kanker to Narayanpur (Maad area), historically considered a stronghold of Naxals.
"11 Company Operating Base (COBs) have been established in Kanker & Narayanpur (CG) and 07 COBs have been established in Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh in Odisha," he said.
He said that the Maoist movement has reduced and there is a palpable decline in ideology and leadership over the years.
The establishment of new COBs in the Maad Region restricted the presence of Naxals in Maad. As far as Odisha is concerned, the increase in deployment of BSF has played a significant role in forcing the Maoists to abandon the Andhra-Odisha Border region, he said.
"BSF is deployed in Kanker and Narayanpur Districts of Chhattisgarh which has resulted in a sizable reduction of Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, districts like Koraput, Malkangiri and currently in Kandhamal, Boudh, and Kalahandi in Odisha have observed a steady decrease in naxal activities. With the relentless efforts of BSF, the administration of both the states have been able to reach out to the people residing in these areas and the people at large have been benefited by various government policies and schemes,” said Chaudhary.
Chaudhary was talking on the occasion of BSF Day. The border guarding agency was formed on December 1, 1965.
Referring to the operational achievement of BSF in anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Chaudhary said that 47 IEDs have been detected in Chhattisgarh till October this year whereas 60 weapons have been seized, besides 198 detonators, 8 kg explosives have also been seized.
As many as 12 naxals have been apprehended from Chhattisgarh, five have surrendered and 53 have been killed in anti-naxal operations.
As far as Odisha is concerned, 36 IEDs have been detected, whereas 118 grenades, 29 detonators, 2.3 kg explosives have also been seized. Three naxals surrendered and two were killed in anti-naxal operations in Odisha.
Referring to the preventive measures adopted by the BSF to reduce the vulnerability on Indo-Pakistan International Border, Chaudhary said that two additional battalions have been inducted for anti-infiltration roles to maintain robust domination of depth areas of the Jammu Frontier.
He said that anti-drone systems are employed to counter illicit drones, the development of lateral and axial roads for better operational and administrative movement of troops, and CCTV/ PTZ and bullet cameras have been installed in vulnerable areas for better surveillance of borders.
“New Design Fence (NDF) is proposed for border security,” he said. Gaps are being covered by installing Command & Control Centres and surveillance grids besides a close liaison is established with all sister agencies in the border area and joint operations are being conducted, he said.
"During the period a total of 257 Drones/UAVs were shot down and recovered by the BSF on the Western border,” he said.
The BSF has also seized 12298.937 kg narcotics from the western and eastern frontier till October this year. 177.204 kg gold and 179.914 kg silver have also been seized from the western and eastern frontier.
The agency also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face value of Rs 3265700 during the same period.
From 25 battalions in 1965 to 193 battalions at present, BSF is deploying over 2.6 lakh personnel to safeguard 6386 kilometres of international border along Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The BSF is deployed at Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir besides doing law and order duties in Manipur, and infested area in Odisha & Chhattisgarh among other activities.