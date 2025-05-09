ETV Bharat / bharat

BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along International Border In Bihar, Apprehends Four Including Three Bangladesh Nationals

Kishanganj: The BSF claimed to have foiled a major infiltration and smuggling bid along the International Border here in Bihar as they arrested three Bangladesh nationals and an alleged Indian smuggler.

This comes as security has been beefed up near the India-Bangladesh border amid the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan.

The BSF officials said that on Wednesday, as India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Bangladeshi infiltrators were trying to enter the country on the India-Bangladesh border adjacent to Kishanganj.

However, the alert soldiers of Kishanganj BSF Headquarters caught them and started questioning them.

“Acting on specific information, BSF jawans arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian smuggler from the border area in North Dinajpur district of Bengal,” said an official.