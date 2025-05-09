BSF Foils Smuggling Bid Along International Border In Bihar, Apprehends Four Including Three Bangladesh Nationals

Kishanganj: The BSF claimed to have foiled a major infiltration and smuggling bid along the International Border here in Bihar as they arrested three Bangladesh nationals and an alleged Indian smuggler.
This comes as security has been beefed up near the India-Bangladesh border amid the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan.
The BSF officials said that on Wednesday, as India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Bangladeshi infiltrators were trying to enter the country on the India-Bangladesh border adjacent to Kishanganj.
However, the alert soldiers of Kishanganj BSF Headquarters caught them and started questioning them.
“Acting on specific information, BSF jawans arrested three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian smuggler from the border area in North Dinajpur district of Bengal,” said an official.
The arrested smugglers include Belpokhar Thakurgaon, Hamidul, Jiabari Thakurgaon, Shamim, Jiabari, and Thakurgaon—all of them from Bangladesh—and Samsul Raja, a resident of Ambari, Golpokhar, North Dinajpur, West Bengal.
Drug cache recovered
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of North Bengal Frontier BSF said that soldiers searched the arrested Bangladeshi and Indian nationals and recovered several banned and contraband drugs like Tapendazole tablets (150 strips), Derobin tablets-06 pieces), and Codeine-based Phensedyl syrup-782 bottles).
Besides the banned drugs, mobile phones (5) and adapters (2) were also recovered from them. They were soon handed over to the NCB team in Siliguri for further investigation.
