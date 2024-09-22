BSF Foils Infiltration Bid By Armed Terrorists Along International Border In Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist along the International Border here, and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

The infiltration attempt was scuttled by the troops in the RS Pura border area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of an intruder approaching the fence under the cover of darkness but his attempt was foiled by the BSF personnel.

A thorough search of the area was carried out this morning, leading to the recovery of an AK assault rifle, two magazines, 17 rounds, two pistols, four magazines and 20 rounds, the spokesperson said.

Official sources said the BSF fired a few rounds of light machine gun on observing the movement of an armed terrorist trying to intrude into this side from across the border late Saturday night.

However, the intruder fled back leaving behind the arms and ammunition, the officials said, adding a Pakistan-made bag, a cigarette packet and some other articles were also recovered from the scene during the search of the area this morning.